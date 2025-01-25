Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Tantech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,785,124 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

