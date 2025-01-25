Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.19 and traded as high as C$63.97. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$62.18, with a volume of 924 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teck Resources

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 3,900 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.23 per share, with a total value of C$246,600.12. Insiders own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

