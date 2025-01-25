Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tenaris by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 139,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

