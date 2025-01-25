Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 314.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $249,929.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,658.50. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock worth $1,042,863. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

