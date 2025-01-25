Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM opened at $71.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

