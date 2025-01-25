Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

TRUP opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,102.87. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,597 shares of company stock worth $1,522,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $4,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $535,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

