UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 134 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lantheus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $25,955,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,001,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.