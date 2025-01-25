UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 152 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crane were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crane by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 655,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Crane by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 183,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. Crane has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

