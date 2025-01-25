UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 218 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Trex were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Trex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

