UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 309 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,479,000 after purchasing an additional 363,863 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 102,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

NBIX stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,730 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

