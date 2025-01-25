UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 66 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 911.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,112,800 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.28 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.