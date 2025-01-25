UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $36,472,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,875.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 470,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 460,722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 1.5 %

BRKR stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

