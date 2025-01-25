UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after buying an additional 1,090,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.