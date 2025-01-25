UMB Bank n.a. Buys 203 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

