UMB Bank n.a. Buys 581 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 896,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

