UMB Bank n.a. Buys 736 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,632,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,520,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $48,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.