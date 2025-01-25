UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 1,086 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 311.29 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

