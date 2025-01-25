UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $154.71.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

