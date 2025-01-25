UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 229.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.03. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

