UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,466 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,446,000 after purchasing an additional 99,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,283,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $168.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

