UMB Bank n.a. Has $49,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
