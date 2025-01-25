UMB Bank n.a. Has $49,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

