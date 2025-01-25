UMB Bank n.a. Has $63,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.95 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

