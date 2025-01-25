UMB Bank n.a. Has $65,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,986.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 359,742.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $289.80 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

