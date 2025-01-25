UMB Bank n.a. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

