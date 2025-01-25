UMB Bank n.a. Has $67,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $11,042,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

