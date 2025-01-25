UMB Bank n.a. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,897,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,118 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

