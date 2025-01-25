UMB Bank n.a. Has $80,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 9,118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $25,086,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 167.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.