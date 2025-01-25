UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Ciena Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 169.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $311,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,102.73. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.