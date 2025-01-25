UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 69.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $314.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $240.36 and a 52-week high of $346.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.