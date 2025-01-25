UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $403.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

