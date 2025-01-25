UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after buying an additional 271,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $93.11 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

