UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

