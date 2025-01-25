UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 254.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 54.8% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

