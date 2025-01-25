UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 106 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $499,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

