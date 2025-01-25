UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,061 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.03 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,021,808.41 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

