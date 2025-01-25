UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 142 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.