UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 227 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ITT were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $67,503,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 115.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 16,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

