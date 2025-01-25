UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 253 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

