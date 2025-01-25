UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 450 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,473,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

