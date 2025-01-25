UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 75 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

