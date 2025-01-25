UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 777 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 166,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

