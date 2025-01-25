UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 950 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.