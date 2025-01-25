UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 162.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.