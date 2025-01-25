UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $74.63 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

