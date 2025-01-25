UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 382.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

