UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,218 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.56 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.09.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total value of $497,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,162.96. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,385 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

