UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,522 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 278,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 552,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 331,469 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.72 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.