Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

