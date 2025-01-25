United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.