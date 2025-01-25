UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

